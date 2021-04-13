WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: JOB FAIR

Companies from different industries discuss job opportunities, bring questions, sponsored by Suffolk County One Stop Employment Center, 10-11 a.m., hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County cardholders register for a Zoom link at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

ONLINE: JOB SEARCH STRATEGIES

Learn strategies to conduct an effective job search including staying organized, using your own network and resources, utilizing social media platforms and more, noon-1 p.m., hosted by Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, free, register for a Zoom link at communitylibrary.org, 631-399-1511.

ONLINE: NETWORKING AND SOCIAL MEDIA FOR JOB SEEKERS

Learn to use every opportunity to connect with like-minded people using online platforms and your own personal network to develop relationships to help you reach your goals, 6-7 p.m., hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a Zoom link at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

VIRTUAL: HOW TO START AND GROW AN ONLINE BUSINESS

Gain an understanding of the online retail market and how to step in for the benefit of your business, presented by the Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, 2021, hosted by Riverhead Library, free, register for a Zoom link at riverheadlibrary.org, 631-727-3228.

VIRTUAL: FINANCING YOUR BUSINESS

Learn what lenders are looking for, how to go through the application process and be both paper-ready and creditworthy in order to successfully apply for a loan, 6:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Freeport Library, free, register for a Zoom link at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

THURSDAY

JOB HUNTING TIPS DURING A PANDEMIC

Experts answer questions and give insider tips on finding a job with or without a college degree in a COVID-19 world, noon, presented by Newsday, free, register at nwsdy.li/jobhuntpandemic.

ONLINE: CREATING A SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY

Learn how businesses use social media, presented by SCORE, 2-3 p.m., hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a Zoom link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

— Gina Tabarus