ONGOING

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center offers free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. Schedule an appointment by phone 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

ONLINE: BUSINESS MENTORING

Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, cardholders can email askus@Longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

MONDAY

VIRTUAL: CAREER COUNSELING

One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register for a Jitsu link at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

WEDNESDAY

WEBINAR: IMPLEMENTING LEED ON LONG ISLAND

Guest speakers share why Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) can be difficult to achieve, why it doesn't have to be, and what can be done to endure certification, Q&A follows, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by U.S. Green Building Council, LI Chapter, $20, $10 emerging professional (35 and younger), register at usgbc-li.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM: BUSINESS BUILDING COURSE

"Creating Processes in Your Business to Improve Your Growth," learn how staying organized is key to advancing your business, identify areas where process is needed, how to assess your current processes, common areas for improvement and more, 1-2 p.m., hosted by SCORE NY Metro Area, free, register for a link at register.gotowebinar.com/register/5671117562067612944?source=SBA+NY+District+Office.

WEBINAR: STOCK TRADERS

Speaker Michael Turner shows you how he uses his proprietary algorithms and rules-based investing discipline when trading, 7:30-9:30 p.m., hosted by Long Island Stock Traders Group, free, register for a link at meetup.com/listmg, 516-330-9906.

FRIDAY

ONLINE: TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Get assistance with developing your speaking, listening and leadership skills, features speakers and evaluators at each meeting, noon-1 p.m., hosted by Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club of Northport, visit nwsdy.li/easyspeakers to register for Zoom link, toastmasters.org.

— Gina Tabarus