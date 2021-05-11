ONGOING

ONLINE: CAREER COACHING

Get help with your résumé and help navigating a job search, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, cardholders email askus@Longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

TUESDAY

WEBINAR: EASY CHANGE VS. HARD CHANGE

"The Difference Every Coach Must Know," guest speaker Michael Bungay Stanier shares how to help you be a catalyst of change for your clients, and discusses the difference between easy and hard changes, a Q&A follows, 6 p.m., presented by International Coach Federation-Long Island Chapter, $30, register for a Zoom link at icf-li.org/event-4217947, 516-359-9439.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: HABITS OF A CHAMPION TEAM

Former director of performance for the New York Yankees, Dana Cavalea, discusses how to get the most out of your team, the key to developing team momentum, setting and resetting the tone and leading with guts, a Q&A follows, noon-1 p.m., presented by Hauppague Industrial Association-LI, $25, register for a Zoom link at bit.ly/2R96tx6 or 631-543-5355.

VIRTUAL: JOB FAIR

Learn what opportunities are available through presentations from local businesses, presented in partnership with the Suffolk County Department of Labor, 10-11 a.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register for a Zoom link at pmlib.libnet.info/event/4955288, 631-654-4700.

THURSDAY

WEBINAR: HOW TO PITCH TO INVESTORS

Learn the elements of an effective pitch, how to craft a message that tells a compelling investor story, how to deliver your pitch and handle investor Q&A effectively, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., presented by SCORE NYC, $35, register for a link at conta.cc/33mUnD6, 212-264-4507.

VIRTUAL: HOW TO CREATE A NEW BUSINESS

Learn the basics of setting up a new business, legal and tax requirements, paying taxes, keeping financial records and more, presented by SCORE, 2 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Library, free, register for a Zoom link at hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.