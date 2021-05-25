WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: HEALTH-RELATED ISSUES

"Mitigating Financial Exposure Through a Primary Care Network and Mental Health," guest speaker Viral Patel of Radish Health discusses health-related productivity loss that costs employers substantial monetary losses every year, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., presented by Financial Executives International-Long Island, $15, register for a Zoom link, bit.ly/3vo5Pek, 973-765-1000.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: WORDPRESS FOR BEGINNERS

Learn how to create your own website and share your information with the world, 6:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Hampton Bays Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link by email at sbedell@hamptonbayslibrary.org, include "WordPress" in the subject line, hamptonbayslibrary.org, 631-728-6241.

THURSDAY

VIRTUAL: CEO FORUM

CPA Craig Fine, managing partner at Mazars USA, speaks about leadership philosophy, inclusion and diversity, leading through COVID and more, 9-10 a.m., presented by Hauppauge Industrial Association-LI, $25, register for a Zoom link, hia-li.org, 631-543-5355.

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS WORKSHOP

"How to Create a Marketing Plan," intended for individuals who already own a small business and those who are starting a new business, presented by SCORE, 2-3:30 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Library, free, register by email at jobcenter@hempsteadlibrary.info for a Zoom link, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

VIRTUAL: NETWORKING TO BUILD, GROW AND BRAND YOUR BUSINESS

Learn the secrets to using this valuable tool to propel you forward to success and increase your brand awareness, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Small Business Development Center, Farmingdale State College, free, register for a Google Meet link, eventbrite.com/e/142890181379, 934-420-2765.

Gina Tabarus