TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Business Calendar June 1-6

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com
Print

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: HEALTH-RELATED ISSUES

"Mitigating Financial Exposure Through a Primary Care Network and Mental Health," guest speaker Viral Patel of Radish Health discusses health-related productivity loss that costs employers substantial monetary losses every year, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., presented by Financial Executives International-Long Island, $15, register for a Zoom link, bit.ly/3vo5Pek, 973-765-1000.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: WORDPRESS FOR BEGINNERS

Learn how to create your own website and share your information with the world, 6:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Hampton Bays Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link by email at sbedell@hamptonbayslibrary.org, include "WordPress" in the subject line, hamptonbayslibrary.org, 631-728-6241.

THURSDAY

VIRTUAL: CEO FORUM

CPA Craig Fine, managing partner at Mazars USA, speaks about leadership philosophy, inclusion and diversity, leading through COVID and more, 9-10 a.m., presented by Hauppauge Industrial Association-LI, $25, register for a Zoom link, hia-li.org, 631-543-5355.

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS WORKSHOP

"How to Create a Marketing Plan," intended for individuals who already own a small business and those who are starting a new business, presented by SCORE, 2-3:30 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Library, free, register by email at jobcenter@hempsteadlibrary.info for a Zoom link, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

VIRTUAL: NETWORKING TO BUILD, GROW AND BRAND YOUR BUSINESS

Learn the secrets to using this valuable tool to propel you forward to success and increase your brand awareness, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Small Business Development Center, Farmingdale State College, free, register for a Google Meet link, eventbrite.com/e/142890181379, 934-420-2765.

Gina Tabarus
By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com

More news

Campers took to the pool at Park Shore
State: Masks urged but not required for all children at summer camps
NYPD Sgt. Thomas Denicker, of Plainview, said anyone
A lifesaving vacation this NYPD cop will never forget
Jessica Beauvais bows her head inside Queens Criminal
DA: Hempstead woman charged in officer's fatal hit-run nearly hit another cop
Many businesses are announcing updated mask rules for
Do you need a mask? Here's a guide to policies at stores around LI
At Robert Moses State Park on Friday pilot
Bethpage Air Show to return with new routines, scripts, music
Each year the Town of Huntington hosts an
Huntington shines fresh spotlight on its farming past
Didn’t find what you were looking for?