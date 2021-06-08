TODAY'S PAPER
Business Calendar June 14-20

By Gina Tabarus
MONDAY

ONLINE: CAREER DEVELOPMENT SERIES

"Boosting Your Career with a Winning Résumé," learn strategies and methods behind creating a successful résumé, become a more effective job seeker by knowing the fundamentals and avoiding common pitfalls, 6-7:30 p.m., hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-466-8055.

VIRTUAL: CAREER COUNSELING

One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register for a Zoom link, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: STOCK MARKET SEMINAR

Get insights from a part-time trader/investor, 7:30-9 p.m., presented by Long Island Stock Traders Meetup Group, free, visit meetup.com/listmg for a Zoom link, 516-330-9906.

THURSDAY

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS WORKSHOP

"How to Apply For and Save Money on Your Merchant Processing," speaker Christine Curzio, owner of Simply Card Processing, shares money-saving tips from years in the credit card processing business, 9-10 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, conta.cc/34GlGJo, 631-632-9837.

VIRTUAL: INTRODUCTION TO CANVA

Learn how to create designs and professional graphics with the free graphic design platform Canva, participants should have basic computer skills, 11 a.m.-noon, hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register for a Zoom link at shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

VIRTUAL: DIGITAL MARKETING WORKSHOP

Learn the importance of your logo, how to claim and optimize your Google My Business map listing, why online reviews are important, if your website is user/mobile friendly and how to utilize Google to increase your market share, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Small Business Development Center, Farmingdale State College, free, register for a Google Meet link, eventbrite.com/e/142890181379, 934-420-2765.

FRIDAY

ONLINE: TOASTMASTERS CLUB

Get assistance with developing your speaking, listening and leadership skills, features speakers and evaluators at each meeting, noon-1 p.m., hosted by Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club of Northport, visit nwsdy.li/easyspeakers to register for Zoom link, toastmasters.org.

