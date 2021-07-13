Business Calendar, July 19-25
MONDAY
ONLINE: CREATING A ZOOM MEETING
The Business Resource Information Center teaches how to create a Zoom account, schedule a video meeting, invite attendees, review options, and more, 6:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Freeport Library, free, register for a link, freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.
ONLINE: PUBLIC RELATIONS
Learn the basic components of a public relations effort to reach your audience, including defining your objective, setting your goal, identifying your target audience, setting up a timeline and more, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Oceanside Library, free, visit oceansidelibrary.com for a link, 516-766-2360.
VIRTUAL: ESSENTIAL DATABASES FOR JOB SEEKERS
Learn about JobNow, a powerful career assistance service that covers all the major aspects of job hunting, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for a Zoom link, 516-883-4400.
VIRTUAL: BOOSTING YOUR CAREER WITH A WINNING RÉSUMÉ
Learn the strategies and methods behind creating a winning résumé and how to become a more effective job seeker by avoiding common pitfalls, 7 p.m., hosted by Bayville Free Library and West Hempstead Public Library, free, register for a link, bit.ly/LibraryJobSeries, 516-628-2765, 516-481-6591.
WEDNESDAY
VIRTUAL: HOW TO HIRE AND RETAIN EMPLOYEES POST-COVID
Get tips for hiring in a tough marketplace and learn ways to keep employees as they re-examine their careers, noon, presented by Newsday and Long Island Association, free, register for a link at projects.newsday.com/long-island/hiring-retaining-employees-post-covid-19.
VIRTUAL: USE YOUTUBE TO GROW YOUR BUSINESS
Learn best practices for creating a YouTube channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services and drives engagement with your brand, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, 2021 Farmingdale Library, free, register for a link, farmingdalelibrary.org, 516-249-9090.
THURSDAY
ONLINE: RÉSUMÉ WRITING TIPS
Learn how to organize your skills, education and professional experience in a résumé format to increase your employment opportunities, 7-7:45 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.