Business Calendar: Aug. 9-15

MONDAY

ONLINE: CAREER DEVELOPMENT

"Understanding the Interview Process," demystify the interview process and curb anxiety by knowing what to expect, learn techniques and exercises to show how to better connect with interviewers, 6-7:30 p.m., hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-466-8055.

ONLINE: SCORE BUSINESS MENTORING

Entrepreneurs and small-business owners seeking business advice can meet with a SCORE business mentor, 6-9 p.m., hosted by Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, free, register for an appointment, communitylibrary.org, 631-399-1511.

VIRTUAL: JOB SEARCH BOOT CAMP

Learn what to prepare for when job searching, how to get a head start in your search and hit the ground running, held for five sessions, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 23, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register for a Zoom link, pwpl.org/events/adult-events, 516-883-4400.

WEDNESDAY

BUSINESS DATABASE OVERVIEW

Entrepreneurs learn how to get the most out of using the resources on the Miller Business Center’s BIZLINK, held in person, 8:30-9 a.m. networking, 9-10 a.m. for the program, Miller Business Center at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach, free, register, millerbusinesscenter.org/bizbites, 631-585-9393.

VIRTUAL: BOOSTING YOUR CAREER WITH A WINNING RÉSUMÉ

Learn the strategies and methods behind creating a winning résumé, become a more effective job seeker by learning fundamentals and avoiding pitfalls, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a Zoom link, glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

VIRTUAL: CAREER WORKSHOP

"Four Step Salary Negotiation," learn how to know what you are worth, how to outlast the competition, how to get the offer and how to negotiate, 1 p.m., hosted by Hillside Library, free, hillsidelibrary.info/events, 516-355-7850.

VIRTUAL: JOB SEARCH STRATEGIES

A representative from the Long Island Cares New Paths to Achievement program teaches simple strategies to conduct an effective job search, 3-4 p.m., hosted by Copiague Library, free, visit zoom.us/j/99152611856, 631-691-1111.

Gina Tabarus