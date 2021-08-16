Business Calendar: Aug. 23-29

ONGOING

ONLINE: SCORE BUSINESS MENTORING

Free business mentoring with SCORE, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, hosted by Longwood Library, free, cardholders can email askus@longwoodlibrary.org to register for a Zoom appointment, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

ONLINE: RÉSUMÉ REVIEW APPOINTMENTS

One-to-one résumé review with a career development specialist, get real-time feedback using Google Docs, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, and 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bryant Library, free, register by email at careercounselor@bryantlibrary.org for a one-hour appointment, bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

MONDAY

ONLINE: SCORE BUSINESS MENTORING

Entrepreneurs and small-business owners seeking business advice can speak with a SCORE business mentor, 6-9 p.m., hosted by Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library, free, register for an appointment and Zoom link, communitylibrary.org, 631-399-1511.

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: PANDEMIC EMERGENCY UNEMPLOYMENT IS ENDING — WHAT TO DO NEXT

"Get Your Side Hustle On," topics include: "A to B" Jobs to Keep You Going, Task Rabbit, Uber, consulting based on skill sets, how to make money on eBay and more, 6-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for a Zoom link, 516-883-4400.

WEDNESDAY

WEBINAR: PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP) LOAN FORGIVENESS UPDATE

Get information on the applications, the forgiveness application due date, the Small Business Administration's forgiveness website, and provisions for loans of less $150,000, for anyone who received a PPP loan, 2-2:30 p.m., presented by SCORE NYC, $10, register for a Zoom link, bit.ly/3jLF6Dw, 212-264-5407.

FRIDAY

BUSINESS COUNSELING

Meet confidentially with former business executives for mentoring and advice, for small-business owners and entrepreneurs, 30-minute appointments are offered in-person or on Zoom, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., hosted by Riverhead Library, 330 Court St., free, register by email at askadultref@riverheadlibrary.org, include your name, phone number, preferred time/date and in-person or on Zoom, riverheadlibrary.org, 631-727-3228.

Gina Tabarus