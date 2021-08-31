TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Business Calendar: Sept. 6-12

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com
TUESDAY

DROP-IN CAREER COACHING | Holbrook

Meet one-on-one with a career coach, get help with your résumé, talk about changing your field, learn interview techniques and more, no appointment necessary, 2-6 p.m., Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., free, sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

WEDNESDAY

BUSINESS BITES: FINDING POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS | Centereach

Learn how to use the Miller Center’s resources to build a potential customer list, 9-10 a.m., hosted by Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., free, millerbusinesscenter.org/bizbites, 631-585-9393, ext. 133.

ONLINE: RÉSUMÉ AND COVER LETTER REVIEW | Sayville

A Long Island Cares New Paths to Achievement representative assists individuals with a résumé format, style and content that best reflects your strengths and talents; cover letter techniques that emphasize your fit for the job; and valuable information for your overall job search, 6-7 p.m., hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a Zoom link, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

THURSDAY

LIVESTREAM: A HEADHUNTER’S 11 STRATEGIES TO GET HIRED NOW | Syosset

Rob Barnett, headhunter and author of "Next Job, Best Job," shares game-changing strategies to help you find the job you want, 7:30 p.m., hosted by Syosset Library, free, visit syossetlibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-921-7161.

ONLINE: INDEED AND EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES | Brentwood

Discover and take advantage of the employment opportunities Indeed has to offer, be ready to apply to new jobs every day and interact with companies and interview appointments, 7-7:45 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a Zoom link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL: WRITING A BUSINESS PLAN — WHY DO YOU NEED IT | Farmingdale

Learn all the necessary information on how to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure a successful start of your business, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by the Small Business Development Center and AARP, free, register for a Google Meet link, eventbrite.com/e/143084295981, 934-420-2765.

