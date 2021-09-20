Business Calendar: Sept. 20-26

MONDAY

VIRTUAL: JOB BOARDS AND SEARCH FIRMS | New Hyde Park

Get tips for answering ads online to get your résumé to the top of the pile. Learn how to use keywords to match your résumé to the job description to outsmart the applicant tracking system, and learn about the two kinds of search firms and how to work with the recruiter to your advantage, 1 p.m., hosted by Hillside Library, free, register for a link, hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS | Northport

Learn the fundamentals, including creating a chart of accounts, understanding items, asset, liability and equity accounts, creating invoices and more, held for three sessions; accounting or bookkeeping knowledge and basic computer skills required, 7-8:30 p.m., Thursdays through Oct. 7, hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, Suffolk County residents can register, nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

VIRTUAL: FINANCIAL PLANNING AND FINANCIAL BEST PRACTICES

Learn what tax laws can benefit your business, your bottom line and prepare you for a stronger business and financial future, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Small Business Development Center, Farmingdale State College, free, register for a link, eventbrite.com/e/143084295981, 934-420-2765.

SATURDAY

UJAMAA FEST 2021 | Wyandanch

Business expo, shop Black-owned businesses and organizations from the tristate area, with community leaders and organizations, musical performances, vendors and more, presented by Black Long Island, noon-6 p.m., Wyandanch Plaza, 40 Station Dr., free, register, bit.ly/3hFCszl, 347-450-8522.

Gina Tabarus