Business Calendar: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

MONDAY

ONLINE: CAREER DEVELOPMENT SERIES | Great Neck

"Job Seeking Strategies," learn how to implement job search techniques that every savvy job seeker should know, learn how to create and commit to a job-hunting game plan, 6-7:30 p.m., hosted by Great Neck Library, free, visit greatnecklibrary.org for a Zoom link, 516-466-8055.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: OWNING A FRANCHISE-WHY YOU SHOULD CONSIDER IT | Farmingdale

Learn why you should own your own business, how to face the fears of business ownership, misconceptions about franchising and more, 11 a.m.-noon, hosted by Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College, free, register for a link, bit.ly/3lYnLJ1, 934-420-2765.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: GETTING TO YES! | Stony Brook

"Inside the Mind of a Business Leader," learn what banks look for when they are determining your business's readiness to borrow, get tips and insider information that your banker might not be sharing with you, 9-10 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register for a link, bit.ly/3zkuhhK, 631-632-9837.

ONLINE: BUSINESS MENTORING | Plainview

Get business advice, presented by SCORE, 10 a.m.-noon, hosted by Plainview-Old Bethpage Library, free, register for an appointment, poblib.org, 515-433-5446.

VIRTUAL: EMPLOYMENT RESOURCES ON THE INTERNET | Hempstead

Learn where to go online to find concrete information to help you with your job search, including reliable employment resources and information about careers, industries, companies and training programs, 6:30-8 p.m., Hempstead Library, free, register by phone or email jobcenter@hempsteadlibrary.info, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.

VIRTUAL: GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING 101 | Farmingdale

Learn how to become a government contractor with the federal, New York State, New York City, Nassau and Suffolk county governments, including registrations, certifications and how to look for opportunities, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College and AARP, free, register for a Google Meet link, eventbrite.com/e/143084295981, 934-420-2765.

— Gina Tabarus