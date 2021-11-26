Business Calendar: Nov. 29-Dec. 5
MONDAY
ONLINE: SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
Learn the basics for developing a social media and website presence, how to create a local community profile and learn how to connect in the new normal so that you can provide limited products or services, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Baldwin Library, free, register for a link, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.
ONLINE: UNDERSTANDING THE FINANCIAL NUMBERS OF YOUR BUSINESS
Learn why accounting is key, learn about balance sheets, profit-and-loss and cash-flow statements, setting up key bookkeeping accounts, finances, budgets and forecasts, 7 p.m. presented by SCORE in partnership with Bayville, Hicksville, Levittown, Oceanside, Oyster Bay, Shelter Rock, and West Hempstead libraries, free, register for a link, bit.ly/3CyEgSb, 631-454-0771.
WEDNESDAY
ONLINE: INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS
Learn the basics, including setting up and customizing it for your business, creating and editing the chart of accounts, understanding items, creating estimates and invoices and more; for intermediate and advanced computer users only, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Bryant Library, free, register for a link, bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.
THURSDAY
ONLINE: MARKETING A SMALL BUSINESS
Learn marketing strategies that lead to greater sales, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Huntington Library, free, register for a link, myhpl.org, 631-427-5165.
VIRTUAL: CAPITAL FORUM
Food, Beverage, and AgTech Capital Forum with keynote speaker Amy Wu, creator and chief content director of "From Farms to Incubators," that tells the stories of women leaders and innovators in agricultural technology, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., hosted by Long Island Capital Alliance, free, register for a link, licapital.org.
SATURDAY
ONLINE: ADVANCED QUICKBOOKS
Learn advanced features of QuickBooks, including working with reports, working with assets and liabilities, properly depreciating assets, implementing comparable equity for long-term liabilities and more; a laptop or tablet is required, 10:30 a.m.-noon, hosted by Franklin Square Library, free, register for a link, franklinsquarepl.org, 516-488-3444.