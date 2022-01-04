Business Calendar: Jan. 10-16
MONDAY
ONLINE: DEVELOPING A MARKETING PLAN | Baldwin
Learn how to prepare a basic plan you can refer back to, update and check your progress, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Baldwin Library, free, register for a link, baldwinpl.org, 516-223-6228.
ONLINE: SCORE BUSINESS MENTORING | Middle Island
Meet with a SCORE representative to help start and grow your business, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, cardholders only can register by email at askus@longwoodlibrary.org for a link, longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.
TUESDAY
ONLINE: THE JOB WHISPERER | New Hyde Park
Meet with Jamie Petrizzo, a pro bono career coach and lecturer, to get help finding a job, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Hillside Library, free, visit hillsidelibrary.info/events for a link, 516-355-7850.
ONLINE: HOW TO WRITE A WINNING RÉSUMÉ AND COVER LETTER | Hempstead
Learn how to effectively utilize software to generate professional-looking documents that stand out, 6:30-8 p.m., hosted by Hempstead Library, free, register by phone or email at jobcenter@hempsteadlibrary.info for a link, hempsteadlibrary.info, 516-481-6990.
WEDNESDAY
ONLINE: HOW TO START A BUSINESS ON A SMALL BUDGET | Brightwaters
Learn the basics of setting up a business, legal entity structures, paying taxes, keeping financial records, insurance, business plans, marketing basics, financing a business and more, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, free, register by email at herr6@msn.com for a link, bsbwlibrary.org, 631-665-4350.
ONLINE: RÉSUMÉ WRITING | Glen Cove
An overview of how to use Cypress Resume for professional résumé writing, learn the basics, a Q&A follows, 3 p.m., hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link, glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.
THURSDAY
ONLINE: VIRTUAL INTERVIEW TIPS | Brentwood
Learn how to prepare for your video or phone interview and tips that will help you put your best foot forward, 6:30-7:15 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register for a link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.