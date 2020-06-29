MONDAY

ONLINE: RESUME WRITING

Learn how to organize your skills, education and professional experience to increase your employment opportunities, 7-8 p.m. Monday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL: CANVA 101

Introduction to graphic design tool Canva and some of the most popular features available, 7-9 p.m. Monday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register at pwpl.org/events, 646-558-8656.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: JOB HUNTING SEASON

Take advantage of the internet and all the job opportunities you can find, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL JOB SEARCH BOOT CAMP

Learn how to get a head start in your job search and hit the ground running, eight-session workshop, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register at pwpl.org/events, 516-883-4400.

VIRTUAL NETWORKING POWER LUNCH

Business owners are invited to “meet” other Long Island business owners while having complimentary lunch delivered to your chosen location, experience what a peer group can do to propel your business forward, 12:15-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, presented by The Alternative Board, free, registration required. Once registered, you will be contacted for your lunch order, power-lunch-7-8.eventbrite.com, 631-683-8228.

THURSDAY

LIVE: RESUME WRITING WORKSHOP

Learn how to write formal messages that will make you sound professional and stand out from the competition, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, hosted by John Jermain Library, free, register at johnjermain.org, 631-725-0049.

ONLINE: UNEMPLOYMENT APPLICATION AND OTHER TIPS

Know what information and documents you need during the unemployment application process and steps to follow after applying, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP

"Leveraging Online Tools to Run Your Business Remotely During the Pandemic," the workshop covers using tools such as Zoom, Slack, Google Docs and Trello, and how they link people and business to work remotely in real time, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, hosted by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register at nwsdy.li/onlinetools, 631-632-9837.

FRIDAY

ONLINE: TRADITIONAL AND ALTERNATIVE PROFESSIONAL PATHS

Learn about the distinct benefits of having a college education and the benefits of knowing a trade or other skill, 7:30-8:15 p.m. Friday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

— Gina Tabarus