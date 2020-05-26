ONGOING

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

VIRTUAL: CAREER COUNSELING

One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez using Jitsi, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

VIRTUAL EVENT: DEFINE YOUR SUCCESSES CREATIVELY WITH A ONESHEET

Career strategist Maria Duchin discusses vendor events to let people get to know who you are, what you’ve done, how you can help them and how to get in touch; participants should have access to Google Slides and an account on the design app Canva, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit nwsdy.li/onesheet, 646-558-8656.

WEBINAR: CEO FORUM

Features Paule Pachter, CEO, Long Island Cares, Inc., The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank, discussion focuses on leadership insight, Paule’s professional journey, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted his organization, 9-10 a.m., Hauppauge Industrial Association-Long Island, $30 register at hia-li.org, 631-543-5355.

TUESDAY

FINANCIAL FITNESS

Availability of government assistance by way of stimulus payments, expanded unemployment and easier access to funds held in IRAs and 401 (K)s presents a significant opportunity for those in need. Many who qualify are not taking full advantage of the relief on hand. This webinar addresses eligibility and best ways to secure aid as well as steps to take now to protect yourself financially in the event of future crises, 7-8:30 p.m.hosted by Hillside Library, free, register, hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

SMALL-BUSINESS LOAN WEBINAR

Get information on the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan small-business programs, including the loan process and application criteria for both programs, how to apply and qualify for PPP loan forgiveness, how to prepare documentation for your PPP bank, how to manage your next six months of cash flow, and more, as well as a Q&A, 2-3:30 p.m., hosted by SCORE NYC, $25, register at nwsdy.li/smallbizloan.