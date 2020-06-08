MONDAY

VIRTUAL: RESUME FORMATTING BASICS

Career strategist Maria Duchin focuses on the basics of resume formatting using Microsoft Word and Google Docs, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit nwsdy.li/pwplresume for Zoom link, 516-883-4400.

VIRTUAL: HOW TO MAKE A BLOGGING WEBSITE

Learn how to make a website for a blog or for personal use and how to use a variety of free technologies such as GitHub Pages and Jekyll, 7-8 p.m., hosted by West Babylon Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link at wbab.suffolk.lib.ny.us, 631-669-5445.

INTRODUCTION TO TRELLO

Learn how to use the free software Trello via Zoom, to organize tasks and responsibilities in your work life or daily life, 3 p.m., hosted by Connetquot Public Library, free, register for link at connetquotlibrary.org/virtual-classes, library cardholders only, 631-567-5079.

VIRTUAL: CAREER COUNSELING

One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez using Jitsi, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

TUESDAY

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP

"Rebuilding Your Business Relationships after COVID-19," practical, encouraging session in which you will learn simple, powerful ways to negotiate mutually satisfying deals with landlords, suppliers, creditors, customers, and others, even if you feel weak, 9-11 a.m., presented by Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, free, register at nwsdy.li/rebuildingbiz, 631-632-9837.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM

"Financial Repercussions of COVID-19," learn about the availability of government assistance by way of stimulus payments, expanded unemployment and easier access to funds held in IRAs and 401(k)s and how it presents a significant opportunity for those in need, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register at nwsdy.li/repercussions, 516-676-2130.

THURSDAY

VIRTUAL: DISASTER PREPAREDNESS TRAINING

Learn how to prepare for natural and man-made disasters and how to respond to and recover from them. This emergency preparedness training is conducted by the Red Cross via Webex, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

-Gina Tabarus