TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
82° Good Afternoon
Business

Business Calendar, June 29-July 5

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com
Print

ONGOING

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

VIRTUAL: ELEVATOR PITCH 

Career strategist Maria Duchin teaches how to create and refine impactful personal statements that get results, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for Zoom link information, 646-558-8656.

VIRTUAL: CAREER COUNSELING 

One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez using Jitsi, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by  Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

TUESDAY

CAREER COUNSELING 

Consultation with a career counselor for those actively engaged in a job search, not those entering the workforce, get assistance with how to improve performance on job interviews and approaches to the job search process; by appointment only, 10:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Hillside Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., free, register, hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

WEDNESDAY

EDWARD JONES PERSPECTIVE

With so much market and economic uncertainty, learn how to stay focused on your long-term goals. Hear about timely market topics and potential solutions to help you stay on track toward your financial goals, 10:30-11 a.m., hosted by Edward Jones, free, register at edwardjones.com/vince-perrotta, 631-957-2317.

-Gina Tabarus

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search