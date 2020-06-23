Business Calendar, June 29-July 5
ONGOING
VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING
The New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.
MONDAY
VIRTUAL: ELEVATOR PITCH
Career strategist Maria Duchin teaches how to create and refine impactful personal statements that get results, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for Zoom link information, 646-558-8656.
VIRTUAL: CAREER COUNSELING
One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez using Jitsi, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.
TUESDAY
CAREER COUNSELING
Consultation with a career counselor for those actively engaged in a job search, not those entering the workforce, get assistance with how to improve performance on job interviews and approaches to the job search process; by appointment only, 10:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Hillside Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., free, register, hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.
WEDNESDAY
EDWARD JONES PERSPECTIVE
With so much market and economic uncertainty, learn how to stay focused on your long-term goals. Hear about timely market topics and potential solutions to help you stay on track toward your financial goals, 10:30-11 a.m., hosted by Edward Jones, free, register at edwardjones.com/vince-perrotta, 631-957-2317.
-Gina Tabarus
