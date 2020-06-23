ONGOING

VIRTUAL: SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING

The New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 800-732-7232, or visit nysbdc.org/appointment.html to schedule online.

MONDAY

VIRTUAL: ELEVATOR PITCH

Career strategist Maria Duchin teaches how to create and refine impactful personal statements that get results, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, visit pwpl.org for Zoom link information, 646-558-8656.

VIRTUAL: CAREER COUNSELING

One-on-one, 30-minute appointments with Betty Vélez using Jitsi, 5:30-8:30 p.m., hosted by Patchogue-Medford Library, free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TUESDAY

CAREER COUNSELING

Consultation with a career counselor for those actively engaged in a job search, not those entering the workforce, get assistance with how to improve performance on job interviews and approaches to the job search process; by appointment only, 10:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Hillside Library, 155 Lakeville Rd., free, register, hillsidelibrary.info, 516-355-7850.

WEDNESDAY

EDWARD JONES PERSPECTIVE

With so much market and economic uncertainty, learn how to stay focused on your long-term goals. Hear about timely market topics and potential solutions to help you stay on track toward your financial goals, 10:30-11 a.m., hosted by Edward Jones, free, register at edwardjones.com/vince-perrotta, 631-957-2317.

-Gina Tabarus