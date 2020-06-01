Business Calendar, June 8-14
MONDAY
VIRTUAL: CAREER STRATEGY ZOOM DROP-IN
Receive individual assistance from career strategists, 7-9 p.m. Monday, hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register at pwpl.org/events, 516-883-4400.
VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE
Join Hauppauge Industrial Association-LI and businesses across Long Island by virtually donating and/or sponsoring a food drive for the most-needed goods amid the COVID-19 crisis. Register and get information at yougivegoods.com/hia-li2020.
WEDNESDAY
VIRTUAL: OFFICE 365 UNLEASHED FOR SMALL & MEDIUM SIZED BUSINESSES
Features a demo of tips and tricks to make your business more effective, presented by Long Island Advancement of Small Business, 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, free, register at nwsdy.li/office365, 516-473-7202.
WEBINAR: SMALL BUSINESS STRATEGIES IN THE COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT
The Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center and other experts deliver tips for businesses during the COVID-19 emergency. Financing, marketing and programs that will help you reenter the marketplace will be discussed, 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Small Business Development Center, free, register at nwsdy.li/sbstrategies.
ONLINE: LINKEDIN
Learn how to use LinkedIn for networking and job searching. Topics covered include creating a profile, expanding your network, searching for companies and jobs, and more, open to all, 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, hosted by Comsewogue Library, free, register at cplib.org, 631-928-1212.
THURSDAY
U.S. AEROSPACE EXPORT CONTROLS WEBINAR
Enhance knowledge about export controls as relate to the aerospace industry, hear about resources to assist your company to stay compliant while exploring overseas opportunities, hear from experts on industry-specific concerns and issues and submit your questions and topics for discussion, 2 p.m. Thursday, presented by U.S. Commercial Service, free, register at nwsdy.li/aerospaceexport.
FRIDAY
ONLINE: VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT
HW Staffing hosts a virtual hiring event for immediate openings as food assemblers, 2-4 p.m. Friday, hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org and submit your resume to careercenter@brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
DISCOVER LONG ISLAND & LONG ISLAND MACARTHUR AIRPORT: HOW WILL TOURISM & TRAVEL CHANGE IN THE "NEW NORM?"
In these unprecedented times, learn what the "new norm" of Long Island tourism and travel looks like and how this will impact local businesses and our economy, 9 a.m. Friday, hosted by HIA-LI, $40, register at nwsdy.li/tourism, space is limited.
