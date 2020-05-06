ONGOING

VIRTUAL FOOD DRIVE

Join the Hauppauge Industrial Association-LI and businesses across Long Island by virtually donating and/or sponsoring a food drive for the most needed goods amid the COVID-19 crisis. Register and get information at hia-li.org/hia-li-events/annual-food-drive.

SMALL-BUSINESS COUNSELING/REMOTE

New York Small Business Development Center is offering free remote counseling sessions, by appointment, with a business adviser. Get assistance with how to start a business, the small-business loan application process and more. Schedule an appointment at 800-732-7232, or nysbdc.org/appointment.html.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

WEBINAR: JOBCORPS Q&A

Learn about the certified technical training Jobcorps offers in the medical field and how you can take advantage of this program, 1-2:30 p.m. hosted by the Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

WEBINAR: FIRST YOU, THEN YOUR BUSINESS

"Five Powerful Insights to Ensure You Are Healthy and Ready to Lead Your Business Again," learn tips on how to focus on yourself and your own well-being first to be ready to rebuild your business and look forward during this challenging time, hosted by SCORE NYC, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., free, register at nwsdy.li/firstyou.

THURSDAY MAY 14

VIRTUAL SEMINAR: KNOW YOUR EMPLOYER RETIREMENT PLAN OPTIONS

"Leave It, Move It, Roll It, Take It," learn about the most common distribution options, how to avoid having the IRS withhold 20% of your retirement distribution and how taxes, penalties and investment options factor into your decision, 1:30-2:30 p.m. hosted by Edward Jones, free, register at nwsdy.li/employerretireplans or 631-957-2317.

WEBINAR SERIES: THE COMEBACK

"Preparing for The Future of Work," topics include new ways of collaborating from afar, workspace solutions and environments post COVID-19, presented by the EGC Group, 1 p.m., free, register at nwsdy.li/egccomeback.

VIRTUAL ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Central Nassau County Rotary Club is holding weekly meetings remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each week there will be a guest speaker and networking opportunities. Those whose life is enhanced by helping people and organizations in the community are welcome, 8:30-9:30 a.m., visit centralnassaucountyrotary.org for information and to register.

— GINA TABARUS