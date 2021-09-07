Business Calendar: Sept. 13-19

MONDAY

ONLINE: UNDERSTANDING THE FINANCIAL NUMBERS OF YOUR BUSINESS | Bethpage

Learn what accounting is, what the bookkeeping accounts are, how to prepare budgets and forecasts and how to set up and maintain your balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, visit bethpagelibrary.info for a link, 516-931-3907.

TUESDAY

MARKETING PLAN | Floral Park

Learn how to create a marketing plan for your business, 7 p.m., Floral Park Library, 17 Caroline Place, free, register, floralparklibrary.org, 516-326-6330.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: GEOFENCING AND A-Z FOR BUSINESS | Brentwood

Take advantage of the reference and marketing database AtoZdatabases, learn how to use it and take advantage of this tool to grow your business, basic computer skills are required, 6:30-7:15 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, cardholders only can register for a Zoom link, brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL: HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN | Farmingdale

In-depth, interactive workshop designed to help you develop an effective business plan, 11 a.m.-noon, presented by Small Business Development Center, Farmingdale State College, free, register for a link, farmingdale.edu/sbdc, 934-420-2765.

THURSDAY

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS | Wantagh

Lecture and demo class, learn the fundamental basics of QuickBooks, including setting up and customizing QuickBooks for your business, creating and editing the chart of accounts and more, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Wantagh Library, 3285 Park Ave., free, register, cardholders only, wantaghlibrary.org, 516-221-1200.

VIRTUAL: MARKETING ANALYSIS / MARKETING STRATEGY | Farmingdale

Learn how to build a solid foundation for a successful business, including advertising, appropriate use of social media, web presence, branding, networking and strategic alliances, presented by the Small Business Development Center and AARP, 11 a.m.-noon, free, register for a Google Meet link, eventbrite.com/e/143084295981, 934-420-2765.

