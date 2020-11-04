Business Calendar, Nov. 9-15
MONDAY
ONLINE JOB SEARCH
Learn how to search for employment opportunities with online job sites, create accounts to complete applications, industry do's and don’ts and more, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.
TUESDAY
WEBINAR: BANKRUPTCY BASICS AND THE NEW SMALL BUSINESS REORGANIZATION ACT
Learn what happens post-bankruptcy from a financial perspective and more, 12:30 p.m., presented by Turnaround Management Association Long Island, free, register at nwsdy.li//bankruptcybasics.
ONLINE: HOW TO APPLY FOR AN AIRPORT JOB
Find out about current and anticipated airport job opportunities at New York City airports as well as information on the airport job application process, 1 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.
ONLINE: GET YOUR RESUME NOTICED
Learn secrets for how to catch today's employers’ attention with your résumé, 7 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.
THURSDAY
ONLINE: CREATING A SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY
Learn about the benefits of the most popular social media networks, what kind of content to create, how to enhance your brand and increase revenue flow, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.
ONLINE: HOW TO GET STARTED ON LINKEDIN
Learn how to create a professional profile and use this tool to the fullest potential without paying for the extra membership fees, 6:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.
VIRTUAL: ACCESS TO CAPITAL FOR SMALL-BUSINESS OWNERS
Learn information to secure capital to become a successful business owner, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register at pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.
ZOOM: JOB SEARCH AND INTERVIEW TECHNIQUES
Learn about the job search process, responding to ads and forms of communication, interviews, pre-interview research, responses to interviewers’ questions, follow up and more, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Hauppauge Library, free, register at hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.
-Gina Tabarus