MONDAY

ONLINE JOB SEARCH

Learn how to search for employment opportunities with online job sites, create accounts to complete applications, industry do's and don’ts and more, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Northport-East Northport Library, free, register at nenpl.org, 631-261-6930.

TUESDAY

WEBINAR: BANKRUPTCY BASICS AND THE NEW SMALL BUSINESS REORGANIZATION ACT

Learn what happens post-bankruptcy from a financial perspective and more, 12:30 p.m., presented by Turnaround Management Association Long Island, free, register at nwsdy.li//bankruptcybasics.

ONLINE: HOW TO APPLY FOR AN AIRPORT JOB

Find out about current and anticipated airport job opportunities at New York City airports as well as information on the airport job application process, 1 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

ONLINE: GET YOUR RESUME NOTICED

Learn secrets for how to catch today's employers’ attention with your résumé, 7 p.m., hosted by Peninsula Library, free, register at peninsulapublic.org, 516-239-3262.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: CREATING A SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY

Learn about the benefits of the most popular social media networks, what kind of content to create, how to enhance your brand and increase revenue flow, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by Freeport Library, free, visit freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

ONLINE: HOW TO GET STARTED ON LINKEDIN

Learn how to create a professional profile and use this tool to the fullest potential without paying for the extra membership fees, 6:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Brentwood Library, free, register at brentwoodnylibrary.org, 631-273-7883.

VIRTUAL: ACCESS TO CAPITAL FOR SMALL-BUSINESS OWNERS

Learn information to secure capital to become a successful business owner, 7-9 p.m., hosted by Port Washington Library, free, register at pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ZOOM: JOB SEARCH AND INTERVIEW TECHNIQUES

Learn about the job search process, responding to ads and forms of communication, interviews, pre-interview research, responses to interviewers’ questions, follow up and more, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Hauppauge Library, free, register at hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.

-Gina Tabarus