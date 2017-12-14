Health care companies and banks drove U.S. stocks lower Thursday, pulling major indexes below their recent highs.

The afternoon slide, which erased gains from earlier in the day, came on news that some Republican senators’ support for the GOP’s proposed tax overhaul bill was faltering.

“The market is focused almost completely on the corporate tax reduction,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “And there are still concerns that some of the key Republican senators are wavering.”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday he will vote against the proposed tax bill unless negotiators expand its child tax credit. The bill would increase the child tax credit to $2,000 from $1,000, but the Florida lawmaker wants more. Meanwhile, a spokesman for Republican Mike Lee said the senator is undecided on the bill.

The market’s losses outweighed gains among retailers, which got a boost from a government report showing that retail sales jumped in November.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 10.84 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,652.01. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 76.77 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,508.66. The Nasdaq shed 19.27 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,856.53. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 17.50 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,506.95.