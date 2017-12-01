Business week ahead, Dec. 4-8

KEY EVENT: Insuring your business’s future. The Small Business Development Center at Farmingdale State College holds an insurance and retirement workshop Wednesday 9-11 a.m. with tips on how small businesses can attract, keep and reward employees using insurance-based techniques. The workshop also covers how business owners can plan for their retirement. Admission is $10. To register, go to nwsdy.li/insure.

MONDAY: October factory orders from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases the U.S. trade deficit in October. Also, the Conference Board releases the November services-sector index, an update on nonmanufacturing businesses such as technology, retail and restaurants. Earnings: AutoZone, Jack Daniel’s distiller Brown-Forman, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, homebuilder Toll Brothers.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created in November as estimated by payroll processor ADP. Earnings: chipmaker Broadcom, H&R Block.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 2 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Vail Resorts.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases the nation’s employment situation for November. The report includes updates on jobs created, the unemployment rate and workers’ wages. In October, the U.S. unemployment rate hit a 17-year low. Also, consumer sentiment in early December from the University of Michigan.