Business week ahead, Jan. 8-12

KEY EVENT: Getting down to business. Thinking of starting a new business in 2018? You can learn the basics of setting up a new venture at a free workshop Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. at Longwood Library in Middle Island. Experts from Long Island SCORE will tell you how to structure your business legally along with the types of insurance you will need and financial records you must keep. Call 631-454-0771.

MONDAY: Did Americans load up debt on their credit cards to fund holiday shopping? The Federal Reserve’s report on consumer credit in November may yield some answers.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of U.S. job openings at the end of November. Earnings: Voxx International.

WEDNESDAY: November import and export prices from the Labor Department. Earnings: Melville industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial Direct.

THURSDAY: Two Labor Department reports: producer prices in November and jobless benefits claims for the week ended Jan. 6.

FRIDAY: The nation’s most-watched inflation gauge: consumer prices in December from the Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 31 Northeast counties, including Nassau and Suffolk. Also, the Commerce Department releases December retail sales. Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo.