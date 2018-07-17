TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, July 23-27

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: How low can it go? The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases June unemployment data for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In May, the Long Island unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, lowest for any month in 11 years.

MONDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases June existing-home sales. Earnings: Google parent Alphabet, Hasbro, Whirlpool

TUESDAY: Single-family home prices in May from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Earnings: Lake Success bank company Flushing Financial, 3M, AT&T, Harley-Davidson, Lockheed Martin, Verizon

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases new-home sales for June. Earnings: Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Facebook, General Motors, Mattel

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 21 from the U.S. Labor Department. Also, the Commerce Department releases June durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of long-lived and expensive products such as major appliances, aircraft and computers. Earnings: New Hyde Park shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Hershey, Intel, McDonald’s, Starbucks

FRIDAY: The week’s most anticipated national economic report: A first look at second-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. Also, July consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. Earnings: Exxon Mobil, Merck, Twitter

