TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
75° Good Morning
Business

Business week ahead, July 30-Aug. 3

A pair of key real estate sales reports

A pair of key real estate sales reports are expected this week.  Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Peter King Special to Newsday
Print

KEY EVENT: Summer news storm. It may be the dog days of summer, but it’s a busy week for important economic news, including an update on the nation’s employment situation, a Federal Reserve meeting and several housing reports.

MONDAY: Pending home sales for June from the National Association of Realtors Earnings: Caterpillar, Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group.

TUESDAY: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices for May. The previous report showed that New York metropolitan area prices were lower in April than March, the first-month-over-month decrease in a year. Earnings: Apple, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a decision on interest rates. Also, carmakers release July motor vehicle sales. And payroll-processor ADP posts its estimate of private-sector jobs created in July. Earnings: Lake Success business services provider Newtek, IHOP owner Dine Brands, PSEG-LI parent Public Service Enterprise Group, Tesla.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 28 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Plainview LED tools maker Veeco Instruments, DowDuPont, Shake Shack, Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases jobs created and the nation’s unemployment rate in July. Earnings: Uniondale real estate investment trust Arbor Realty, Kraft Heinz.

More news

The homeless shelter for women and children is Town issues summonses against shelter operator
Friday's temperatures are expected to head up to Forecast: Chance of showers, storms this afternoon
MercyFirst Catholic foster care agency in Syosset is 2 migrant children held on LI reunited with parents
Nykki Hunter and fiance' Chris Rojas, share a Infant survives congenital disorder
Hempstead Superintendent Shimon Waronker at a special meeting School board extends embattled chief's leave again
Rob Walker, former chief deputy for Nassau County Trial date moved for one-time Mangano aide