Business week ahead, July 30-Aug. 3

KEY EVENT: Summer news storm. It may be the dog days of summer, but it’s a busy week for important economic news, including an update on the nation’s employment situation, a Federal Reserve meeting and several housing reports.

MONDAY: Pending home sales for June from the National Association of Realtors Earnings: Caterpillar, Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property Group.

TUESDAY: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices for May. The previous report showed that New York metropolitan area prices were lower in April than March, the first-month-over-month decrease in a year. Earnings: Apple, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a decision on interest rates. Also, carmakers release July motor vehicle sales. And payroll-processor ADP posts its estimate of private-sector jobs created in July. Earnings: Lake Success business services provider Newtek, IHOP owner Dine Brands, PSEG-LI parent Public Service Enterprise Group, Tesla.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 28 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Plainview LED tools maker Veeco Instruments, DowDuPont, Shake Shack, Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases jobs created and the nation’s unemployment rate in July. Earnings: Uniondale real estate investment trust Arbor Realty, Kraft Heinz.