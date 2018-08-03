Business week ahead, Aug. 6-10 

KEY EVENT: Technically speaking. The Long Island Software & Technology Network is holding its Tech Together Happy Hour. The free get-together, aimed at helping members of the Island’s vibrant tech and business sectors share ideas and make connections, is Tuesday 5-7:30 p.m. at the Refuge restaurant in Melville.

MONDAY: Henry Schein reports second-quarter earnings. The Melville-based health care products distributor is Long Island’s biggest public company by revenue. Also, earnings from Garden City kitchenware seller Lifetime Brands.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of job openings as of June 30. Also, June consumer credit from the Federal Reserve. In May, consumer borrowing grew at the fastest pace since November. Earnings: Lake Success investors documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions, Snapchat parent Snap, Walt Disney.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Medford medical tests maker Chembio Diagnostics, CVS Health and Michael Kors.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 4 and producer prices for July, both from the Labor Department. Earnings: Melville power tools maker P&F Industries, Dropbox, Wall Street Journal owner News Corp, Viacom.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases July consumer prices, the nation’s most watched inflation gauge. The report includes a breakout of prices in 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island.