Business week ahead, Aug. 13-17

KEY EVENT: First look at second half. The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases jobs added on Long Island in July. In the first half of the year, employers added 91,000 jobs in Nassau and Suffolk, 1,100 fewer new positions than they created over the first six months of 2017.

MONDAY: Earnings from Stony Brook antifraud products provider Applied DNA Sciences.

TUESDAY: Import and export prices in July from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Central Islip high-tech coatings maker CVD Equipment, Melville ID authentication technology provider Intellicheck, Home Depot.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the August Empire State survey, an update on manufacturing activity throughout the state. The July survey found that New York manufacturing businesses “were slightly less optimistic about the six-month outlook.” Also, the August economic optimism index from the National Association of Home Builders. And retail sales from the Commerce Department and industrial production from the Federal Reserve, both for July. Earnings: Cisco Systems, Macy’s

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department posts July housing starts. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 11 from the U.S. Labor Department. Earnings: JCPenney, Madison Square Garden, Walmart.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early August from the University of Michigan.