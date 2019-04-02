Business week ahead, April 8-12

TODAY'S PAPER
Gasoline prices are ticking up on Long Island, contributing to potential inflation. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Inflation has been relatively tame both nationally and on Long Island, but there are a few trouble spots. Gas prices are rising again, and the cost of renting continues to increase. The Labor Department on Wednesday releases an update on inflation — consumer prices for March. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island.

MONDAY: February construction orders from the Commerce Department.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department releases the number of national job openings as of the end of February. In January, there were 7.6 million unfilled jobs, more than the number of unemployed workers.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Melville industrial supplies distributor MSC Industrial Direct, Bed Bath & Beyond and Delta Air Lines.

THURSDAY: Westbury Library holds a seminar for first-time homebuyers. The seminar covers all aspects of buying a home, including documents you need to apply for a loan. Call 516-333-0176 to register. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 6 and March producer prices, both from the Labor Department. Earnings: Rite Aid.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early April from the University of Michigan. Also, March import and export prices from the Commerce Department. Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo.

