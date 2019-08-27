KEY EVENT: While some economic data are hinting that a recession is on the horizon, the labor market both locally and nationally has remained strong. A first look at the employment situation in August comes Friday when the Labor Department releases updates on unemployment and jobs created. The state Labor Department releases Long Island August jobs data Sept. 19.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases its August manufacturing sector economic activity report. Also, July construction spending from the Commerce Department.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the September beige book, a collection of still-early and unofficial economic data. Earnings: American Eagle Outfitters, crafts retailer Michaels.

THURSDAY: The number of private-sector jobs created in August as estimated by payroll processor ADP. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 31 from the Labor Department. And July factory orders from the Commerce Department and the Institute for Supply Management’s September services sector report, an update on economic activity in a range of nonmanufacturing businesses such as retail, restaurants and technology. Earnings: Uniondale staffing-services provider Volt Information Sciences.

FRIDAY: In addition to jobs created and the unemployment rate in August, the Labor Department updates workers’ wages.