KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases Long Island jobs added in October. Hiring on Long Island rebounded in September as employers in Nassau and Suffolk added 10,900 jobs compared with September 2018, highest year-over-year monthly gain since February.

MONDAY: For Veterans Day, post offices and many government offices are closed, but the stock exchanges are open. Earnings: Liberty Media.

TUESDAY: The National Federation of Independent Business releases the October small-business optimism survey. The September survey indicated “no sign of a recession” and predicted “solid, but slower growth.” Earnings: Melville power tools maker P&F Industries, CBS, homebuilder D.R. Horton, Tyson Foods.

WEDNESDAY: October consumer prices, the Labor Department’s monthly update on inflation. The report includes a breakout of prices in 25 Northeast counties including Long Island. Earnings: Cisco Systems.

THURSDAY: The Labor Department releases October producer prices, a look at inflationary prices at the wholesalers’ level, and jobless benefits claims for the week ended Nov. 9. Earnings: Nvidia, Viacom, Walmart.

FRIDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the November Empire State survey, an update on state manufacturing. Also, retail sales and industrial production, both for October and both from the Commerce Department. Earnings: JC Penney.