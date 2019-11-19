TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Business week ahead, Nov. 25-29

Many Long Island retailers will usher in the

Many Long Island retailers will usher in the holiday shopping season on Thanksgiving Day this year.  Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: Thanksgiving comes late this year, so Black Friday will come early for a lot of Long Islanders. Many retailers will open their doors for Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day — and some even earlier — as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season begins.

MONDAY: Levittown Library (516-731-5728) hosts “The Power of Successful Email Marketing” (7-8:30 p.m.), a free workshop presented by the Counselors to America's Small Business. Earnings: Agilent Technologies, Palo Alto Networks and Calvin Klein brand owner PVH. 

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases new-home sales for October. Also, S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices and single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, both for September. And November consumer confidence from the Conference Board. Earnings: Abercrombie & Fitch, Analog Devices, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Hormel, HP.

WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases October pending home sales. Also, a second estimate of third-quarter GDP and October durable goods, both from the Commerce Department. And the Federal Reserve releases the November beige book, a collection of early and still unofficial economic data. Earnings: Tractor maker Deere.

THURSDAY: U.S. stock exchanges and other financial markets closed for Thanksgiving.

FRIDAY: U.S. stock exchanges close early.

