Business week ahead, Dec. 23-27

The state Labor Department on Christmas Eve releases

The state Labor Department on Christmas Eve releases November unemployment rates for Nassau and Suffolk counties. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: A typically quiet Christmas week still has its share of important economic news, including an update on the Long Island unemployment rate and several national economic reports.

MONDAY: New-home sales for November from the Commerce Department. Also, an update on national economic activity from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

TUESDAY: The state Labor Department releases November unemployment rates for Long Island, including separate reports on Nassau and Suffolk. The Long Island jobless rate has been under 4 percent for 19 straight months, longest streak in 10 years. Also, the Commerce Department releases November durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of expensive and long-lived products including cars, aircraft, major appliances and computers. The report is closely watched for any signs of recession. And U.S. financial markets close early for Christmas Eve.

WEDNESDAY: Financial markets closed for Christmas.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Dec. 21 from the Labor Department.

FRIDAY: Want to get a jump on your finances in 2020? West Hempstead Library presents a Financial Fridays seminar on IRA planning, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call 516-481-6591 for more information or to register.

