Business week ahead, March 9-13

KEY EVENT: The first look at the 2020 Long Island employment situation comes Thursday when the state Labor Department releases jobs created in Nassau and Suffolk in January. The report also includes revisions for all of 2019. In the unrevised 2019 data, Long Island employers created 55,000 new jobs for the year, the second-lowest amount in 10 years.

MONDAY: Earnings from RV maker Thor Industries and Vail Resorts.

TUESDAY: The National Federation of Independent Business releases its small-business optimism index for February. In January, the organization said 2020 was “off to an explosive start for the small business economy.” Earnings: Dick's Sporting Goods.

WEDNESDAY: The nation’s most closely watched inflation report: consumer prices for February. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island. Earnings: Melville identity authentication products provider Intellicheck, Garden City kitchenware distributor Lifetime Brands.

THURSDAY: Producer prices for February, an update on inflationary pressures at the wholesalers’ level. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended March 7 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Great Neck real estate investor BRT Apartments, Adobe, CA Technologies owner Broadcom, workplace communications service Slack Technologies.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early March from the University of Michigan.