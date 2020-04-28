Business week ahead, May 4-8

KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases the number of jobs lost and the unemployment rate in April. The report covers the period when more than 25 million Americans filed for jobless benefits. Locally, the state Labor department releases April Long Island jobs data on May 21.

MONDAY: April factory orders from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Hauppauge diagnostics test maker Chembio, PSEG Long Island parent Public Service Enterprise Group, Shake Shack, Tyson Foods, Manhattan office buildings owner Vornado Realty Trust.

TUESDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases the May services-sector economic update. The report covers jobs in an array of nonmanufacturing businesses including restaurants, retail and hospitality — all hit hard by layoffs. Earnings: Melville medical products distributor Henry Schein, video game maker Activision Blizzard, PayPal, Walt Disney.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs lost in April as estimated by payroll-services provider ADP. Earnings: Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, Melville antifraud products provider Intellicheck, CVS Health, General Motors, MetLife.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended May 2 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Lake Success natural foods seller Hain Celestial, Plainview semiconductor equipment maker Veeco Instruments.

FRIDAY: Earnings from Lake Success investor documents provider Broadridge Financial Solutions and New Hyde Park shopping centers owner Kimco Realty.