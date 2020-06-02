MONDAY: Port Washington Public Library holds an online “Career Strategy Zoom Drop-In” 7-9 p.m. Get job-search help with expert advice on crafting your LinkedIn page or practicing for an interview. Register at https://bit.ly/2XWYAtY.

TUESDAY: The Labor Department posts the number of unfilled jobs as of the end of April. Also, the National Federation of Independent Business releases its May small-business owners optimism survey. In April, the NFIB said the coronavirus pandemic had “a devastating impact on the small business economy.” Earnings: Jack Daniel’s distiller Brown Forman, online pet products provider Chewy, Signet Jewelers.

WEDNESDAY: Fed chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the central bank’s announcement on interest rates and the economy. Also, the Labor Department releases consumer prices in May. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island.

THURSDAY: Two Labor Department reports: jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 6 and May producer prices. Earnings: Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early June from the University of Michigan.