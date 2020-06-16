KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases May unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In April, the Long Island jobless rate surged to a record 16 percent, up from 3.8 percent in March.

MONDAY: May existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. In April, existing-home sales fell 17.8 percent from March.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases May new-home sales. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago posts the May national economic activity report. The April report showed the U.S. economy suffered its biggest monthly decline since the Chicago Fed started tracking U.S. economic activity in 1967. Earnings: La-Z-Boy

WEDNESDAY: Single-family home prices in April from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Earnings: Blackberry

THURSDAY: A third and final estimate of first-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. The previous estimate indicated that GDP — the nation’s most-watched economic gauge — shrank 5 percent in the first quarter. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 20 from the Labor Department. Earnings: business services provider Accenture, Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, Nike, Rite Aid.

FRIDAY: Personal income and spending in May from the Commerce Department. Also, consumer sentiment in June from the University of Michigan.