KEY EVENT: Is the U.S. job market healing or hurting even more? The answer comes Thursday when the Labor Department releases a much-anticipated report: unemployment and jobs created or lost in June. After a historically bad employment report in April, May showed a rebound as the unemployment rate dropped and 2.5 million jobs returned to the economy.

MONDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases May pending home sales. Earnings: computer memory maker Micron Technology.

TUESDAY: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices for April. Also, the Conference Board releases consumer confidence in June. Earnings: ConAgra Brands, FedEx.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its June meeting. The report should include new details of the central bank’s analysis of the economy. Also, private-sector jobs added or lost in June as estimated by payroll processor ADP. And May construction spending from the Commerce Department and U.S. manufacturing activity in June from the Institute for Supply Management. Earnings: General Mills.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended June 27 from the Labor Department. Also, two May reports: factory orders from the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade balance from the Census Bureau.

FRIDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for observance of the July 4 holiday