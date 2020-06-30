Business week ahead, July 6-10

KEY EVENT: As the job market slowly recovers, it may be a good time to spruce up your resume. Brentwood Library is holding an online resume writing workshop Monday 7-8 p.m. The workshop covers different resume formats for various occupations and gives you tips on how to use keywords that grab attention. The online seminar will be held via the Zoom video conferencing app. Go to https://bit.ly/3eL2c9W to register and to get a Zoom link to the event.

MONDAY: The Institute for Supply Management releases the July services-sector index, an update on heavily hit nonmanufacturing businesses such as restaurants and retailers.

TUESDAY: The number of available and unfilled jobs at the end of May from the Labor Department. In April, the number of job openings fell significantly. Earnings: Levi Strauss.

WEDNESDAY: Earnings from Melville industrial products distributor MSC Industrial Supply and Bed Bath & Beyond.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 4 from the Labor Department. Earnings: housewares distributor Helen of Troy, Walgreens Boots Alliance, lubricants maker WD-40.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases June producer prices. In May, prices at the wholesalers’ level rose more than expected as the cost of meat surged.