KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases Long Island jobs created or lost in June. In May, Nassau and Suffolk had 252,400 fewer jobs compared with May 2019.

MONDAY: Earnings from PepsiCo.

TUESDAY: Consumer prices in June from the Labor Department. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties, including Long Island. Also, the small-business optimism survey for June from the National Federation of Independent Business. Earnings: Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo.

WEDNESDAY: The Empire State manufacturing report for July from the Federal Bank of New York. In June, economic activity in New York rebounded substantially from April and May. Also, the Federal Reserve releases the July beige book, a collection of still-early but possibly significant economic data. Earnings: Alcoa, Goldman Sachs, PNC Financial, Bank of New York Mellon, UnitedHealth Group, U.S. Bancorp.

THURSDAY: June retail sales from the Commerce Department. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 11 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Abbott Laboratories, Bank of America, Domino's Pizza, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases June housing starts. Also, consumer sentiment in early July from the University of Michigan. Earnings: BlackRock.