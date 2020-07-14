KEY EVENT: The state Labor department on Tuesday releases June unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In May, Long Island unemployment was 12.2 percent, a slight recovery from April’s all-time worst of 16.1 percent. In February, before the coronavirus pandemic spread locally, Long Island’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.

MONDAY: Earnings from oilfield services provider Halliburton.

TUESDAY: The June national economic activity report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The May report showed that U.S. economic growth increased substantially from April. Earnings: Lake Success bank company Flushing Financial, Capital One Financial, Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin, Snapchat owner Snap, United Airlines.

WEDNESDAY: June existing-home sales from the National Association of Realtors and May single-family home prices from the Federal Housing Finance Agency Earnings: Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Microsoft, Tesla.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 18 from the Labor Department. Earnings: AT&T, Hershey, Intel, Mattel, People's United Financial, Travelers, Twitter.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases June new-home sales. In May, new-home sales rose 16.6 percent from April as buyers headed back into the housing market. Earnings: American Express, Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin' Brands, Verizon Communications.