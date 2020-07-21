TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, July 27-31

The Commerce Department releases its report on

The  Commerce Department releases its report on sales of durable goods, including cars, this week.  Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: A first look at second-quarter GDP, a Federal Reserve meeting and earnings reports from some of the world’s biggest companies including Amazon, Apple and Google should give insight on where the economy has been and where it is headed.

MONDAY: The Commerce Department releases June durable goods orders, an update on long-lived and manufactured items such as aircraft and major appliances. Earnings: Hasbro

TUESDAY: July consumer confidence from the Conference Board and May home prices from S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller. Earnings: Bridgehampton bank company Bridge Bancorp, Port Washington industrial products provider Systemax, 3M, eBay, McDonald's, Pfizer, Visa.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a statement on the economy. Also, June pending-home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Westbury bank company New York Community Bancorp, Boeing, Facebook, General Motors, PayPal, Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department releases second-quarter GDP, the nation’s most-watched economic gauge. Also, jobless benefits claims for the week ended July 25 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Google parent Alphabet, cable TV provider Altice USA, Amazon, Apple, Northrop Grumman, Shake Shack.

FRIDAY: Personal income and spending in June from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, PSEG Long Island parent Public Service Enterprise Group.

