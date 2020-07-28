KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases jobs created or lost and the unemployment rate in July. After hitting historic lows in April, the national jobs situation improved slightly in May and June. But economists worry that coronavirus spikes in several parts of the country last month may have sent the job market reeling again.

MONDAY: The July manufacturing report from the Institute for Supply Management. Earnings: Plainview semiconductor tools maker Veeco Instruments, Clorox, Tyson Foods, Manhattan office buildings owner Vornado Realty Trust,

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases June construction spending. Earnings: Melville health-products distributor Henry Schein, video game maker Activision Blizzard, Ralph Lauren, Walt Disney.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created or lost in July as estimated by payrolls provider ADP. Also, the Institute for Supply Management’s July services-sector report, an update on economic activity in hard-hit nonmanufacturing business such as restaurants and hotels. Earnings: CVS Health.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 1 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Hauppauge medical tests Chembio Diagnostics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hilton Worldwide.

FRIDAY: In addition to the unemployment rate, the Labor Department releases workers’ wages in July. Earnings: New Hyde Park shopping centers owner Kimco Realty.