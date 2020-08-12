KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs created or lost on Long Island in July. After losing 262,000 jobs in April compared with March, jobs were added in May and June, although there were still 207,000 fewer jobs in June compared with June 2019.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York posts the August Empire State survey, an update on state manufacturing activity. In July, the report found that companies “remained optimistic about the six-month outlook, though less so than in June.” Also, the housing market index from the National Association of Home Builders.

TUESDAY: Housing starts in July from the Commerce Department. Earnings: Home Depot, Walmart.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its July meeting. In its announcement after that meeting, the Fed said “financial conditions have improved in recent months.” Earnings: Victoria's Secret owner L Brands, Lowe’s, computer chip maker Nvidia, Target, TJ Maxx owner TJX.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 15 from the Labor Department. Also, leading economic indicators for July from the Conference Board. Earnings: Alibaba Group, BJ's Wholesale Club, Estee Lauder, Ross Stores.

FRIDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing-home sales for July. Earnings: tractor maker Deere.