KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases unemployment rates for Long Island in July, with breakouts for joblessness in Nassau and Suffolk. In June, the Long Island unemployment rate rose to 12.9 percent from 12.2 percent in May. The all-time worst Long Island unemployment rate of 16.1 percent was set in April.

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases the July national economic activity report.

TUESDAY: New-home sales in July from the Commerce Department, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home prices for June and single-family home prices in June from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Also, July consumer confidence from the Conference Board. Earnings: Lake Success natural foods seller Hain Celestial, Best Buy.

WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department releases July durable goods orders, an update on the manufacture of expensive products such as cars and major appliances. Earnings: Dick's Sporting Goods.

THURSDAY: A second estimate of second-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department. The initial estimate showed GDP plunged 33 percent, its worst drop ever. Also, July pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. And jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 22 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800-Flowers.com.

FRIDAY: Personal income and spending in July from the Commerce Department.