KEY EVENT: The Labor Department on Friday releases jobs created or lost and the unemployment rate in August. In July, national unemployment stood at 10.2 percent, down from the historic high of 14.7 percent in April. Jobs created or lost on Long Island in August will be released by the state Labor Department on Sept. 17.

MONDAY: Earnings from video-conferencing service Zoom Video Communications.

TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases July construction spending. Also, the Institute for Supply Management’s August manufacturing activity report. The July report showed that “manufacturing continued its recovery” after disruptions caused by coronavirus.

WEDNESDAY: Automakers report August car and truck sales. Also, private-sector jobs created or lost in August as estimated by payroll processor ADP. And the Federal Reserve releases the September beige book, a collection of very early and still unofficial economic data. Earnings: Macy's, Calvin Klein brand owner PVH.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Aug. 29 from the Labor Department. Also, the U.S. trade balance in August from the Census Bureau. Earnings: Farmingdale medical device maker Misonix, CA Technologies owner Broadcom, Campbell Soup.

FRIDAY: In addition to the unemployment rate and jobs added or lost in August, the Labor Department reports workers’ wages for the month.