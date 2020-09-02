TODAY'S PAPER
Business week ahead, Sept. 7-11

Verint Systems Inc. of Melville reports earnings this

Verint Systems Inc. of Melville reports earnings this week.

By Peter King Special to Newsday
KEY EVENT: The unemployment rate on Long Island has stayed stubbornly high since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Making it harder to find work is the “hidden job market” — available jobs not advertised or posted. Oyster Bay-East Norwich Library is holding a free online seminar where you can get valuable networking tips about tapping into this hidden job market. Go to nwsdy.li/3bkWcUh  to register, where you will receive a link to the seminar held via Zoom video conference Wednesday 7-8:15 p.m.

MONDAY: U.S. financial markets closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: The National Federation of Independent Business releases its August small-business owners optimism survey.

WEDNESDAY: The number of available U.S. jobs at the end of July from the Labor Department. The June report showed an increase in job openings with a caveat: many of the openings were because workers at restaurants and bars quit their jobs over coronavirus fears. Earnings: Melville security software maker Verint Systems.

THURSDAY: Two reports from the Labor Department: jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 6 and producer prices for August. Earnings: online pet supplies seller Chewy.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases consumer prices for August. The report includes a breakout of prices in the 25 Northeast counties including Long Island.

