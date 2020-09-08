KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Thursday releases jobs created or lost on Long Island in August. In July, Long Island employers added 15,700 new jobs compared with June, but the number was still 173,500 fewer than July 2019.

MONDAY: Business organization HIA-LI presents a free online roundtable aimed at Long Island executives interested in selling their products internationally. “Tradable Sectors and How They Impact the Long Island Economy” will be streamed as a Zoom conference 9-10:30 a.m. Go to

https://nwsdy.li/2DFJvac to register.



TUESDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases the September Empire State survey, an update on New York manufacturing. Earnings: FedEx.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a report on the economy and a news conference by Fed chairman Jerome Powell. Also, retail sales from the Commerce Department and the September economic optimism report from the National Association of Home Builders.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 12 from the Labor Department. Also, August housing starts from the Commerce Department.

FRIDAY: Consumer sentiment in early September from the University of Michigan. Also, it’s “quadruple witching,” the quarterly stock market event when stock futures, stock options, index futures and index options expire at the same time.