KEY EVENT: The state Labor Department on Tuesday releases August unemployment rates for Nassau, Suffolk and Long Island as a whole. In July, Long Island joblessness rose to 13.8 percent from 12.9 percent in June. In July 2019, the unemployment rate on Long Island was 3.8 percent

MONDAY: The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases the August national economic activity report.

TUESDAY: Existing-home sales in August from the National Association of Realtors. The previous report, for July, showed double-digit sales gains in the West, Midwest and South while the Northeast posted a year-over-year decline. Earnings: workplace uniforms maker Cintas, Nike, office furniture maker Steelcase.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Housing Finance Agency posts single-family home prices for July. Earnings: General Mills.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 19 from the Labor Department. Also, the Commerce Department releases August new-home sales. Earnings: business services provider Accenture, Costco Wholesale, Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants, Rite Aid, Vail Resorts.

FRIDAY: Durable goods orders in August from the Commerce Department. The report, an update on the manufacture of long-lived expensive products such as cars, aircraft and major appliances, is considered a forward-looking indicator of the economy. In July, durable goods orders surged 11.2 percent compared with June.