KEY EVENT: The Labor Department Friday releases the nation’s unemployment rate and jobs created or lost in September, the last national jobs report before the 2020 election. In August, the unemployment rate fell to 8.4 percent from 10.2 in July. Long Island jobs created or lost in September will be released by the state Labor Department Oct. 15.

MONDAY: Earnings from egg producer Cal-Maine foods and RV maker Thor Industries.

TUESDAY: S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home prices for July. Also, September consumer confidence from the Conference Board. Earnings: spice maker McCormick.

WEDNESDAY: Private-sector jobs created or lost in September according to payroll processor ADP. Also, August pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. And a third and final estimate of second-quarter GDP from the Commerce Department.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended Sept. 26 from the Labor Department. Also, August personal income and spending from the Commerce Department. And an update on U.S. manufacturing in September from the Institute for Supply Management. Earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond, Birds Eye brand owner Conagra Brands, Corona beer distributor Constellation Brands, PepsiCo.

FRIDAY: Automakers report September car and truck sales. Also, September consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan. And August factory orders from the Commerce Department.